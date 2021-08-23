Tailor Prepares for a Big Move
After more than two years sharing a kitchen — first with Mop & Broom and then with Saint Stephen — Vivek Surti is finally getting a kitchen of his own. He'll relocate his supper-club-inspired restaurant Tailor from its current location on Third Avenue North to a larger space just a half-mile away at 620 Taylor St. While Surti swears he didn’t choose the new address because of the symmetry with his establishment's name, the opportunity to control both the front and back of house completely was too good for him to resist.www.nashvillescene.com
