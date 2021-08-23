Tailor Prepares for a Big Move

The hits keep on coming as the next month’s culinary calendar continues to fill up with some really interesting events. As you make plans, keep these opportunities in mind. After a year off, the beloved East Nashville Beer Fest returns to East Park on Saturday, Sept. 18. This year, they are requiring proof of vaccination of a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the festival, so plan accordingly, but it’ll be worth the extra paperwork. In addition to almost two dozen local breweries pouring samples of their craftiest crafts, a host of notable regional and national breweries will be in attendance to offer up tastes and educate the assembled beer lovers about their products.