Baseball

Omaha Storm Chasers score seven runs in second inning, win 14-4 over Columbus Clippers

beaconjournal.com
 4 days ago

Recap: Omaha scored seven runs in the second inning and five in the fifth to put away the Clippers. Kyle Isbel and Nick Pratto homered for the Storm Chasers. Pratto also tripled. Columbus got home runs from Oscar Gonzalez and Gavin Collins. Clippers starter J.C. Mejia (0-3) allowed six runs on five hits in 1 2/3 innings. The Clippers have lost two in a row after winning seven straight.

NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
NBA95.5 FM WIFC

Bucks Swing Trade With Grizzlies

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks added another shooter to the roster on Friday as they traded Sam Merrill and two future 2nd round draft choices to the Memphis Grizzlies for Grayson Allen. Badger fans will remember Allen as having 16 points in a Duke win over Bucky in...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
MLBallfans.co

Wong has found out just how deep the Brewers are

Kolten Wong has been on playoff teams and contenders before. Five times in his eight seasons with the Cardinals, the second baseman was in postseason play and had one World Series appearance and four division titles among them. But he admits he never has seen anything like his Milwaukee Brewers...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

NBA Rumors: Grizzlies Shopping Dillion Brooks, Kyle Anderson

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the busiest teams in the trade market this offseason. In their latest array of moves, they acquired Rajon Rondo and Patrick Beverly from the Clippers in exchange for Eric Bledsoe and then sent Beverly to Minnesota for former lottery pick Jarret Culver. Memphis continues to add to their core as Ja Morant ascends to stardom.
Militarylocalsyr.com

Boeheim’s Army charges into the Round of Eight

PEORIA, I.L. (WSYR-TV) – Boeheim’s Army is headed to Dayton and the Round of Eight, defeating Always A Brave 69-54 on Wednesday night. Chris McCullough scored ten of his game-high 19 points in the first quarter, helping Boeheim’s Army knock off the Bradley based alumni team. Nine different players scored...
MLBchatsports.com

Final Score: Dodgers 14, Mets 4 - Swept away

The Mets dropped the final game of their series with the Dodgers in embarrassing fashion, falling flat on their faces in a 14-4 loss. Carlos Carrasco gave up six runs in only two innings, Max Muncy hit three home runs, and both Brandon Drury and Kevin Pillar pitched in the ninth. On top of all that, the Mets went 0-for-12 with RISP, squandering multiple opportunities for big innings. That about sums it up.
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers escape with late win over Clippers

During their summer league stints in both Sacramento and Las Vegas, the motley crew of undrafted free agents the Lakers have assembled to take a closer look at have developed a reputation as a group of cardiac kids, with the results of their games often coming down to the wire. Friday night’s matchup with the LA Clippers was no exception, but the purple and gold were able to pull this one out, winning 86-84.
NBAclipsnation.com

A win remains elusive for the Clippers after a last-second thriller

The young players on the Clippers Summer League roster had shown flashes of their talent, but they had yet to get a win in either of their first two games. Much of that could be attributed to their shooting percentage, particularly in the showing against the Blazers Tuesday night. While their talent was even more visible in tonight’s game against the Lakers, it still wasn’t enough to win, losing 84-86 in a nailbiter.
Ridgefield, WAColumbian

Seven-run third inning sinks Raptors in playoff opener

RIDGEFIELD – The first playoff game in the short history of the Ridgefield Raptors didn’t quite go as planned. Kiko Romero’s grand slam was part of a seven-run third inning the propelled the Corvallis Knights to a 13-6 win in the first game of the best-of-three West Coast League South Division playoff. Game 2 is Sunday night in Corvallis.

