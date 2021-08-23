Cancel
Dubuque County, IA

Lightning suspected as fire causes $250,000 damage to barn, contents in Dubuque County

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHERRILL, Iowa -- Authorities say a lightning strike could have ignited a fire that caused $250,000 damage to a barn and its contents this morning in Dubuque County. Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies and personnel from the Sherrill and Asbury fire departments responded at approximately 7:13 a.m. today to 19998 Hochrein Road for a barn that was engulfed in flames, according to Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy.

