Lightning suspected as fire causes $250,000 damage to barn, contents in Dubuque County
SHERRILL, Iowa -- Authorities say a lightning strike could have ignited a fire that caused $250,000 damage to a barn and its contents this morning in Dubuque County. Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies and personnel from the Sherrill and Asbury fire departments responded at approximately 7:13 a.m. today to 19998 Hochrein Road for a barn that was engulfed in flames, according to Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy.www.telegraphherald.com
Comments / 0