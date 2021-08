News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. All services offered by a moving company should be legal. Customers need assurance that the money they spend is being used properly. Clients who are given an official certificate from the moving company of insurance can feel more confident and confident in the quality of their service. This document is proof that the company insured hired the moving company. The information included in this paper determines the appropriate conditions to use this policy. The Movers certificate of insurance is a contract that safeguards an insured company against financial losses that result from certain threats or unexpected situations.