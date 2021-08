Nine Inch Nails have canceled their scheduled 2021 shows due to rising Covid-19 cases, the band announced in a statement on Thursday. “It is with great regret that we are cancelling all NIN appearances for the remainder of this year,” the band wrote. “When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet. We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right.”