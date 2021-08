Singer/song-writer Crush's past comments about his ideal type of woman is regaining the spotlight, in light of his recent dating news!. Previously, during a guest appearance on MBC's 'Radio Star', Crush garnered attention with his comical way of describing his ideal type. Crush, who named Red Velvet's Irene as his personal "ideal type", said, "My idea type is someone who gives their best effort in their work. That is why my ideal type is Irene."