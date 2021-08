Carrie Underwood took to social media to share news about her dream-come-true collaboration during the first night of the 2021 CMA Summer Jam at the Ascend Ampitheater in Nashville. Underwood’s special guest collaborator was the one and only Dwight Yoakam, and the two shared the stage to perform one his biggest hits, 1993’s “A Thousand Miles from Nowhere.” The song, which was written entirely by Yoakam, reached the second spot on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart following its release.