Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Here Are the Types of Drivers You’ll Encounter in Colorado

By Alicia Selin
Posted by 
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From campers to speed racers, here are the types of drivers you'll encounter in Colorado. Sometimes drivers make us ask ourselves this while driving 'why?'. We don't have the answer as to why people like camp in the left lane or why people like to speed past you, narrowly missing the semi-truck in the next lane, and we probably never will. Some of these drivers should be avoided and others are the kind of drivers you'll want around you.

95rockfm.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Traffic
State
Colorado State
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coloradans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

America’s Most Dangerous Highway is in Colorado

Because of its location in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, Colorado is home to some treacherous roads. We've got several mountain passes, as well as many not-so-regularly maintained roads, sometimes unpaved for their entire existence. Most Dangerous. However, the Colorado road that has not only been called the most...
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Haunted Colorado Hotel Wants to Be Pot-Friendly

A famously haunted hotel in Denver, Colorado may quite possibly become the first marijuana-friendly hotel in the state. Denver's Patterson Inn is located at, ironically, 420 East 11th Avenue and the current owner, Chris Chiari, is looking to make it the Centennial State's first marijuana-friendly hotel. Also, in another ironic twist, the Denver City Council approved an overhaul of the laws that pertain to marijuana consumption in the city earlier this year on, you guessed it, April 20th.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Check Out an Abandoned Colorado Speedway

Colorado Springs International Speedway was once a hot spot to watch souped-up cars racing, and perhaps even a destination to bet on them. However, the speedway has since been abandoned and is now a sad shell of what it once was. The speedway, located just outside of Colorado Springs and...
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

62-Year-Old Man Attacked by Moose in Colorado

A 62-year-old man was attacked and injured by a bull moose in Colorado earlier today, Wednesday, August 25th. It seems like Colorado had a lot of encounters with bears in the past few years, but this year seems to be the year of the moose in the Centennial State. The...
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

8 Haunted Colorado Hikes To Attempt if You Dare

Hiking is awesome, it's a great way to get some fresh air, exercise, and check out some incredible scenery. All while getting your heart rate up in more ways than one, especially on these particular hikes in Colorado. According to Outthere Colorado, these are some of the most haunted and...
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

These Are Colorado’s 5 Most-Expensive Colleges, and What They Cost in 2021

In celebration of the back-to-school season, we're taking a look at Colorado's most expensive colleges and universities — and what they cost in 2021. Based on average tuition and fees from the most-recent academic year, College Tuition Compare ranked the top ten most expensive schools in the state of Colorado. And while most are private institutions, a couple of public schools did make it into the top five (you can probably guess which public school in Boulder made the cut).
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Cyclist Dies During Race

A cyclist has unfortunately passed away while participating in a popular Colorado bike race. The race, ironically called the 'Triple Bypass' cycling event, took place a few days ago on Saturday, August 21st, 2021. The man, whose name has yet to be released, was allegedly an avid cyclist who resided...
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Massive Cache of Weapons Found at Illegal Colorado Camping Site

A stockpile of weapons was discovered this week at a campsite near Telluride, Colorado, prompting the San Miguel County Sheriff to issue a warning to local residents. According to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, a man has been camping illegally in the Mill Creek area of Telluride. On Monday, more than three dozen weapons were found at the campsite including knives, hatchets, a cross-bow, and several swords. The sheriff's office says the campsite has been constructed illegally on private property, just yards off a popular hiking trail.

Comments / 2

Community Policy