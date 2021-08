There are many steps to take when you are furnishing your home for your furry friend. Cats can be a challenge because they have different needs than dogs, and what is comfortable for one cat may not work well for another. Cats can also be very particular when it comes to their living space, and choosing the right furniture for them can be difficult. In this blog post, we will go through the best ways to furnish your home to accommodate your new kitty or kitten!