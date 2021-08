Well, it is back to school time. Summer sure seemed shorter than usual this year. But, students have their fresh haircuts, new clothes and their backpack full of supplies. For some Billings students, they forgot to include their masks in their back to school list. The first day in school for students at Billings Public Schools was full of turmoil. The school district had originally planned to make masks optional for students for the school year. That soon changed after the superintendent noticed a spike in COVID cases, just prior to the beginning of the school year. These cases were not just residents of Yellowstone County, but also school aged kids. After one high school swim team member tested positive, the number soon spread to 10% of the team. This made the superintendent seriously reconsider issuing a mask mandate.