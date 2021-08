Gorgeous blue water and adventure await you only a couple of hours from EP. There are more than just gorgeous green hills from all the rain we've seen in the Borderland recently. Just a couple of hours from El Paso is Salt Flats, a ghost town in Hudspeth County near Guadalupe Mountains National Park. Right outside the ghost town is a salt flat, which is where the town got its name from. A salt flat, or salt pan, is a flat area that's covered with salt and other minerals. The area shines in the sun and offers a beautiful landscape.