Surprising Things You Didn’t Know About the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders

The best thing about the NFL is its devotion to parity. Since the league expanded to eight divisions in 2002, there have only been two seasons (2014 and '19) in which a team did not go from worst to first. It's those very dynamics that make the sport so attractive to fans who believe that all they need is a few good breaks for their favorite teams to rise to the top. Just ask the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who signed Tom Brady last offseason and won a Super Bowl after 12 years without a postseason appearance.