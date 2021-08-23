Surprising Things You Didn’t Know About the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders
The Denver Broncos Cheerleaders have been a part of the team's history for a long time, but there are some surprising things you probably didn't know about them. The Broncos franchise was born in 1960, but the first cheerleaders didn't come along until 1971. It's probably a good thing there were no cheerleaders during the first 10 years of the Broncos' existence because there really wasn't much to cheer about. The team's first winning season didn't happen until 1973.mix1043fm.com
