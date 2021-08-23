Severtson Screens Ultra Short Throw ALR Projection Screens

Samsung's current flagship lineup, the Galaxy S21, has been out for more than half a year now. Since the unveiling of the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra, Samsung has also released two new foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, and rumor has it the phone giant is also gearing up for the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S21 FE, a sequel to last year's popular lower-priced handset, the Galaxy S20 FE. Phew. With all these buzzy new phones being released, your best bet might actually be to buy one of Samsung's older models, especially if there are deals to be had. (The Galaxy S20 is also still worthy of consideration.) And if you're interested in the Galaxy S21, chances are you're very confused about the main differences between the three versions.