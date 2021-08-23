Severtson Screens Ultra Short Throw ALR Projection Screens
Providing professional integrators with a choice of new Ultra Short Throw screen options, Severtson Screens has announced its Ultra Short Throw series of ALR screen products. The San Tan Valley, Ariz.-based company will show its newest product line in booth number 4416 during the CEDIA Expo 2021 on September 1-3. Severtson Screens explains the new Ultra Short Throw ALR Projection Screen products are engineered to reject ambient light to provide homeowners with bright, clear images in rooms that contain ambient light.www.cepro.com
Comments / 0