Tego Cyber CEO Shannon Wilkinson to Appear Live Today on Cheddar News to Discuss Cybersecurity

A remote, digital-first future of work would appear to be extremely bad news for a company like Envoy. CEO Larry Gadea and his team have spent a number of years building tools for physical offices, after all, including the visitor-check-in system it's best known for. (If you've ever been in a startup office, you know the one: It's the iPad in the lobby that makes you sign an NDA and then take a picture at that horrible under-chin angle.)