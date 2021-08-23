Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Tego Cyber CEO Shannon Wilkinson to Appear Live Today on Cheddar News to Discuss Cybersecurity

hawaiitelegraph.com
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced that Shannon Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Tego Cyber, will be a guest today, August 23, 2021, on Fast Forward airing on Cheddar News at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time with Jill Wagner and J.D. Durkin. Mrs. Wilkinson will be discussing the Company's technology and its Tego Threat Intelligence Platform as well as the current state of cybersecurity.

