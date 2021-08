If you think it would be pretty cool to see your photography or your kid's artwork on the 2002 Montana Fishing Regulations handbook, here's your chance. This annual contest gives both children and adults opportunities to demonstrate what they think best represents Montanans' love for fishing. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is still taking entries for their annual fishing regulation photo and kids’ art contest. Winners will see their work on the front and back cover of the 2022 fishing regulation booklets.