Public Health

New Zealand's COVID Outbreak Tops 100; What Comes Next?

By Renz Soliman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Zealand's outbreak of COVID-19 cases caused by the more contagious Delta variant has surpassed 100 on Monday, prompting officials to extend a new wave of lockdowns. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday announced an extension to the country's strict nationwide COVID-19 lockdown amid the spread of the Delta virus. During a news conference, the prime minister also warned against more cases, noting that the new wave of cases has yet to peak.

Jacinda Ardern
Chris Hipkins
#New Wave#Reuters#Yahoo News#Axios#Abc News
Virus
Health
New Zealand
Lockdown
Public Health
Sydney
Coronavirus
Australia
Public Health

Australia suffers worst COVID day this year with millions in lockdown

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia saw a record daily number of new coronavirus cases this year on Saturday, with the country’s most populous states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland recording a total of 361 cases of the highly infectious Delta variant. With about 15 million people in the three states,...
Public Health

Australia's Most Populous State Sees Its Worst Pandemic Day

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia's most populous state on Monday reported its worst day of the pandemic with 478 new infections and seven COVID-19 deaths as pandemic restrictions tightened in other parts of the country. The previous record daily tally in New South Wales was 466 new cases reported on Saturday.
Public Health

New Zealand recorded a COVID-19 case and made a drastic decision

The New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, decreed this Tuesday a three-day confinement for the whole country after discovering a case of local origin of contamination to coronavirus. Ardern claimed that New Zealand, that had not registered any contamination within the population in six months, could not take risks with...
World

COVID-19 Scare on Containership in New Zealand

New Zealand health officials have confirmed at least 11 cases of COVID-19 on board a Hamburg Sud containership off the coast of Tauranga, putting dozens of port workers in health and safety protocols. The country’s Ministry of Health said crew members of the MV Rio De La Plata were tested...
Public Health
IBTimes

Brisbane To Lift Virus Lockdown While Sydney Outbreak Grows

Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane will lift a lockdown Sunday after containing a virus cluster, while an outbreak that has kept Sydney paralysed for weeks continues to grow. Millions of people in Brisbane and surrounding areas have spent just eight days under stay-at-home orders after an outbreak of more than...
Public Health

Sydney virus outbreak spreads in Australia and New Zealand

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian state leader is warning that Melbourne may be losing control of a COVID-19 delta variant outbreak that began in Sydney and has also spread to the New Zealand capital. The fast-moving outbreak was first detected in mid-June in Sydney, Australia’s largest city, which has reported more than 600 new infections in each of the last four days. The virus has spread to Melbourne, the nation’s second-most populous city, and has seeded New Zealand’s first outbreak in six months. The neighboring nations have used lockdowns to stamp out clusters throughout the pandemic. But the delta variant is proving more challenging. Victoria state’s premier says he is losing hope of eliminating the latest outbreak in Melbourne, which entered its sixth lockdown on Aug. 5.
Public Health
AFP

New Zealand records first local virus case in six months

New Zealand recorded its first locally transmitted case of Covid-19 in six months on Tuesday, sparking efforts to trace the origins of the infection as officials pondered a response. The health department said the case was identified in Auckland, the country's largest city, adding "a link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established". It said ministers would meet later Tuesday to determine how to respond to New Zealand's first community case since February 28. "A hard and early response is the best tool to stamp out any potential spread and everyone in New Zealand is asked to stay calm, be kind and play their part while we gather more information on the potential case," the department said.
Public Health

Australian Capital in Lockdown after First New COVID-19 Infection Since 2020

The Australian capital of Canberra entered an immediate seven-day lockdown Thursday after posting its first confirmed COVID-19 infection in more than a year. Authorities said a man in his 20s tested positive Thursday after being infectious in Canberra since Sunday. Chief Health Officer Kerryn Coleman later announced that three other people, who had been in close contact with the man, also tested positive for COVID-19.
Coronavirus

New Zealand borders to remain closed for rest of the year

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said that that the country's borders will remain closed until at least the end of the year. She said an elimination strategy was the best way to keep Covid-19 out and the economy open. The prime minister also said New Zealand would move...
Public Health

Australia Sees Worst Day of Pandemic Amid Delta Outbreak (2)

Australia has suffered its worst day since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with total daily cases surpassing the previous record posted more than a year ago as a delta variant outbreak spreads as far as New Zealand. New South Wales recorded 681 new cases, Premier. Gladys Berejiklian. told reporters...
Public Health

Sydney extends Covid lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas

The Covid-19 lockdown of Sydney was extended on Friday and a nightly curfew imposed on the city's worst-affected suburbs. Australia's third wave of Covid-19 infections centered on Sydney has forced more than half the country's near 26 million people into lockdown. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said new restrictions,...
Public Health

‘Elimination’ vs ‘mitigation’: New Zealand and Australia adopt different COVID strategies amid delta outbreak

New Zealand and Australia both won plaudits last year for their approach to COVID-19. Isolation and strict lockdowns were the names of the game, with the aim of getting COVID-19 infections down to zero. But the delta variant and the vaccine have Australia changing the playbook, while New Zealand is sticking to the zero-tolerance strategy.

