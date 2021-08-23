New Zealand's COVID Outbreak Tops 100; What Comes Next?

New Zealand recorded its first locally transmitted case of Covid-19 in six months on Tuesday, sparking efforts to trace the origins of the infection as officials pondered a response. The health department said the case was identified in Auckland, the country's largest city, adding "a link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established". It said ministers would meet later Tuesday to determine how to respond to New Zealand's first community case since February 28. "A hard and early response is the best tool to stamp out any potential spread and everyone in New Zealand is asked to stay calm, be kind and play their part while we gather more information on the potential case," the department said.