New Zealand's COVID Outbreak Tops 100; What Comes Next?
New Zealand's outbreak of COVID-19 cases caused by the more contagious Delta variant has surpassed 100 on Monday, prompting officials to extend a new wave of lockdowns. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday announced an extension to the country's strict nationwide COVID-19 lockdown amid the spread of the Delta virus. During a news conference, the prime minister also warned against more cases, noting that the new wave of cases has yet to peak.www.hngn.com
