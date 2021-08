We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Back in the Before Times, when I lived in New York City, I used to travel all over to find the best, most engaging group workout classes through my ClassPass membership. I tried five different spin studios, three different barre spaces, and countless HIIT and strength classes. One of my favorite ways to sweat, though, was indoor rowing: It was something I’d never tried before adulthood, and it totally hooked me. The rhythmic sound of the pull, the almost meditative concentration on form — it all added up to feel so satisfying at the end of a 45-minute block. Plus, it made me feel like a cardigan-clad Winklevoss twin.