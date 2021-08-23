Why Gran Canaria is a Place Your Group Should Visit

When it comes to booking a breakaway, one destination that is always considered is Gran Canaria. Not only does it have many beautiful beaches, but it is also a foodie heaven with plenty of delicious restaurants, as well as having lovely weather all year round. When trying to find a place to stay, there is plenty of holiday accommodation in Gran Canaria, meaning you can book well in advance, a month or two ahead or last minute and find a place to stay. To help with deciding if Gran Canaria is for you, we have put together a list of four reasons you should visit this year.