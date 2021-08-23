Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

IBD Elite 2021: Deep dive into independent broker-dealers

By Tobias Salinger
Financial-Planning.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual IBD Elite survey of the largest independent broker-dealers in wealth management contains data on 46 firms that generated more than $30 billion in combined revenue in 2020. This interactive tool contains the main ranking of firms by annual revenue, as well as other metrics voluntarily provided by the firms and compiled by Financial Planning. Use the pulldown menu to view information on payouts, advisor headcounts, client assets and more.

www.financial-planning.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibd#Wealth Management#Ibd Elite 2021#Financial Planning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsInvestmentNews

The latest in financial #AdviserTech — August 2021

This month’s edition kicks off with the big news that Vanguard has apparently decided that direct indexing is the future, making its first-ever external acquisition of direct indexing platform JustInvest after an initial pilot program with RIAs quickly brought in more than $1 billion of AUM. Of course, the reality is that if Vanguard is going to put its full scale of resources behind JustInvest and distribute the direct indexing offering to its $3 trillion of assets with financial intermediaries, then it may cause direct indexing to become the future, even if it wasn’t going to be already. On the other hand, with Vanguard deciding to break the mold and acquire externally in an apparent move to quickly catch up, it appears that even Vanguard sees both momentum in direct indexing … and an apparent threat to its own core business of index mutual funds and ETFs that it wishes to head off at the pass?
Businessadvisorhub.com

Wells Fargo Advisors Retains 90% of Quasi-International Brokers

Since announcing plans to close its foreign client business almost nine months ago, Wells Fargo Advisors has retained around 90% of the brokers who were forced to give up a portion of their practice, according to two internal sources. The relatively high retention rate points to the success of a...
MarketsFinancial-Planning.com

Capital Group yields to ETF craze with slate of actively managed funds

Capital Group, the $2.6 trillion mutual fund giant, plans to launch a slate of ETFs in the first quarter, one of the last of the major asset managers to relent by offering the low-cost product to clients. The Los Angeles-based firm will release six exchange-traded funds covering strategies ranging from...
MarketsFinancial-Planning.com

IBD Elite 2021: LPL’s hybrid RIA power play

One of the few flat lines in LPL Financial’s surging growth curve reflects a pivotal question facing wealth management about the relationship between independent broker-dealers and RIAs. The number of independent hybrid RIAs using LPL’s BD stands out as the only area that hasn’t seen significant expansion. Since Dan Arnold...
MarketsPosted by
Kiplinger

Investor Success: Measure in Dollars, not (Per)Cents

The concept of “investing success,” as it often appears in the media, is a tangled web to me. Every time I read something about the topic, I can’t help but feel that the authors are confusing two very different efforts: investment success and investor success. Yes, this is nuanced, but...
Economyaccountingtoday.com

PCAOB sees improvement in audits of broker-dealers

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board reported a decline in the number of firms that had deficiencies last year in their audits of broker-dealers, but the rate is still comparatively high. The report, which the PCAOB produces annually, is based on inspections of firms that audit broker-dealers. The PCAOB found...
Marketsmoneytalksnews.com

Investors Are Woefully Ignorant on Financial Adviser Fees: Are You Different?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. Investors don’t understand the fees they pay for investment products and advice especially well, according to a recent State Street Global Advisors survey. State Street’s Low-Cost Investing Survey found a general lack of understanding when it comes to the management costs and...
Books & Literaturefemalefirst.co.uk

A beginner's guide to investing in crypto, by Erica Stanford

"Even if someone you know is asking you to invest, it could be a scam..." People want to know every day how to get into crypto, where to invest, what to buy, what is safe, what isn’t etc. Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer and the risk in crypto is that any recommendations – whilst made in good faith and accurate at the time of making – might quickly change. A good exchange might get hacked, a founder may steal investor’s money and then exit, or regulations might kick in which mean that users suddenly have to withdraw their money, or accounts get frozen. All of these scenarios have happened and it’s not looking like it will be smooth sailing going forward.
MarketsBenzinga

Dogecoin Growth Based On 'Hype And Trends,' Those Calling For Moonshot Show 'No Understanding of The Market,' Says CEO Of Tim-Draper-Backed Crypto Exchange

The growth of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) can be credited to “hype and trends” and people calling for the meme cryptocurrency’s moonshot have “no understanding of the market,” according to the CEO of Tim Draper-backed crypto exchange Unocoin Technologies. What Happened: Sathvik Vishwanath, the CEO of India-based Unocoin, wrote in a...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

HR software company Gusto raises $175 million

Gusto, a San Francisco-based payroll and HR software company, raised $175 million at a $9.5 billion valuation led by T. Rowe Price. Why it matters: There is no better sign of a labor market roaring back than demand for payroll software. The bottom line: "Part of Gusto's success will rely...
Personal FinanceFinancial-Planning.com

SEC taps client champion and industry critic Barbara Roper for senior advisor role

One of the wealth management industry’s toughest critics on behalf of clients has a new role that could upend fiduciary standards once again under the Biden administration. Barbara Roper, the longtime director of investor protection at the Consumer Federation of America, will serve as a senior advisor to SEC Chair Gary Gensler, the regulator said on Aug. 25. The consumer advocate of 35 years will counsel Gensler on policy, examinations and oversight of broker-dealers and RIAs with an emphasis on retail investor protection.
Marketsinternationalinvestment.net

Research reveals 'dramatic' crypto increase from UK wealth managers

New research has highlighted the growing interest from UK institutional investors and wealth managers for cryptoassets with more than two thirds of those asked pointing to crypto increases in portfolios and a large portion (around 20%), expecting to "dramatically increase" their exposure to cryptoassets between now and 2023. London-based Nickel...
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Wells Fargo Adds Diversity Head for Wealth Unit

Wells Fargo has added a new executive to focus on expanding the diversity of its wealth management clients and the services it provides to new and existing ones. Clarence Nunn was named in June as head of Diverse Segments for Wells Fargo Wealth and Investment Management, which includes Wells Fargo Private Bank and Wells Fargo Advisors.
Marketswallstreetwindow.com

Why Palantir and Tesla are adding gold and Bitcoin to reserves – Danielle DiMartino Booth – Source – Kitco News

Palantir, the data analytics software manufacturer, has recently added $50 million of gold bars to their treasury, as disclosed in the company’s latest earnings statement. Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO of Quill Intelligence, said that this purchase could be mirrored by other large companies. “These moves…are strong testaments to how far down the rabbit hole central banking, this grand experiment, has gone. They speak to the fact that there is a huge concern about the soundness of money, about the sanctity of fiat currency,” DiMartino Booth told Michelle Makori, editor-in-chief of Kitco News.
Marketsetftrends.com

Get an ETF that Runs the Income Gamut with ‘RAVI’

Fixed income investors looking for mechanisms to extract yield outside of safe-haven government bonds can find a plethora of opportunities in one ETF: the FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI). The low-yield environment is certainly forcing investors to look beyond Treasury notes. Rather than sift through a mass of...
Businesssgbonline.com

Swiss Running Brand On Files For IPO

On, the Swiss running brand, has filed for an initial public offering in the U.S.*. In April, sources told Bloomberg that On had started preparing for its IPO that was projected to value the business at about $5 billion. Sources told Reuters in April that the company could seek a valuation of between $4 billion and $6 billion in its IPO.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Investing Mistakes to Avoid in Your 30s

The S&P 500 has never lost value over stretches of 15 years or more. You can afford to invest more aggressively in your 30s but not in your 60s. In your 30s, you're at a critical juncture in your wealth-building journey. You can get serious about investing, or you can be casual and uncommitted. The serious 30-something investor has a good shot at building wealth momentum and eventually achieving financial independence. The uncommitted investor may be struggling to catch up in 20 or 30 years.
EconomyFinancial-Planning.com

Advisor stole $10.6M from investors, SEC alleges while freezing assets

A New York investment advisor and the two entities he controls violated antifraud provisions of the federal securities law by misappropriating millions of dollars from investors, the Securities and Exchange Commission alleges. Martin Ruiz is accused of inducing at least 56 investors, many of whom are elderly clients of Ruiz's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy