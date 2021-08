It’s going to cost you. It’s still going to cost you. Win or lose this season, the Bruins’ football coaches are going to make a school-record $9,854,700, according to records obtained by the Los Angeles Times. That includes coach Chip Kelly’s $5.6 million salary that came with a $1-million retention bonus he pocketed earlier this year for still being on the job at a time when he had gone 10-21 over his first three seasons.