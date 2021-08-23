Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

To Your Health: Skin cancer and self-exams

By To Your Health Alfred Casale
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhcB8_0baKHrlO00 With less than a month left to summer, the longest and hottest days of the year are probably behind us; although, I guess that you never can be sure given our recent weird weather! If, as an outdoor enthusiast, you’ve taken advantage of the nice days or just because you tried to keep more of your recreation outside this year, you likely had plenty of exposure to the sun. I admit, I was a bit fanatical with the sunscreen during our recent time on Cape Cod with my two, little granddaughters. Hopefully, you protected your skin and eyes with sunscreen, protective clothing, UVblocking sunglasses,and ample time in the shade whenever you were outside too. But even if you took every precaution, it’s important to understand the dangers of skin cancer and to know what to look for. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. The most common form of cancer in the U.S., skin cancer is the abnormal growth of skin cells. It develops most frequently on skin that has been exposed to the sun, but it can occur in areas not typically exposed to sunlight. If detected early, skin cancer can be limited to one spot and is treatable by removing the affected area, but if untreated, it can spread to other parts of the body. Skin cancers have the potential to grow and invade tissues and organs, which can lead to scarring, deformity, and even loss of function without treatment. The three types of skin cancers are basal cell skin cancers, squamous cell skin cancers, and melanomas. Basal cell and squamous cell cancers are more common, closely associated with sun exposure, and less likely to spread to other areas of the body, although it is possible. They often form on the head or neck. Melanomas develop in the pigment-making cells of the skin, and while they are more rare, they can also be far more serious than basal and squamous cell cancers. If not detected early, melanomas are more likely to spread, and they can develop anywhere on the body, even in areas not usually exposed to sun. In men, melanomas are more likely to occur on the chest and back, while in women, they are more often found on the legs. Skin cancer is almost always curable if caught in early stages, so it’s important to regularly check your skin for any noticeable changes and to have your primary care physician or dermatologist perform an annual screening. When examining yourself, look for new skin growths or changes to existing freckles, moles, bumps or birthmarks. Each type of skin cancer can have different appearances. Look out for any brown spot that: • Changes color • Changes texture • Increases in size or thickness • Has an irregular outline • Is bigger than 6 mm or a quarter inch (the size of a pencil eraser) • Appears after age 21 Additional warning signs include an open sore that doesn’t heal within three weeks and a spot or sore that continues to itch, hurt, scab, crust, erode or bleed. If you notice any of these signs, even if they are not painful or irritating, see your doctor as soon as possible. Just because skin cancer may not be painful, it doesn’t mean it isn’t dangerous. And remember, UV rays, the harmful ones, are dangerous even when clouds filter direct sunlight; so use sunscreen, sunglasses and cover up when outside for prolonged periods, despite the overcast skies.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Skin Types#Uvblocking#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Nails Look Like This, Get Your Heart Checked Immediately

There are few medical conditions considered more catastrophic than a heart attack—and nearly none garner as much attention. Yet doctors say that there's another, more subtle type of heart condition that could be putting you at serious risk: congestive heart failure. Unfortunately, this condition can become deadly over the course of a few short years, with half of patients dying within five years of diagnosis, and only 30 percent living with the condition for longer than a decade.
Skin CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

This Vitamin Deficiency Causes Hair Fall, Vision Loss, and Skin Problems

As we get older, it becomes especially important that our diets are full of a wide range of nutrients that support longevity. Vitamin A, for example, is needed for us to keep generating new tissues as well as repair cells like those in the eyes. However, it’s possible that we can become deficient in vitamin A if we’re not consuming enough of certain foods. Below, check out how vitamin A deficiency can affect your hair, skin, and vision, other symptoms to look out for, and how you can boost your levels naturally.
CancerPosted by
Ladders

If you sweat at night, it be a sign of this devastating disease

Medical professionals say that people who suffer from night sweats may be afflicted by the early stages of leukemia, especially if they’re over 65. Don’t worry yet — many night sweats are normal and nothing to worry about. Even if you’re soaking through your sheets and pillows, it may just be a sign that your body is going through normal changes. In particular, women over 45 are especially more likely to experience night sweats if they’re in the beginning stages of menopause.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This On Your Feet, Get Your Blood Checked, Doctors Say

It's a cruel irony how little attention and care we give to our feet considering how important they are to our daily lives. Of course, when something goes wrong with them and our ability to move about comfortably is compromised, it's usually one of the hardest health problems to ignore. And if you ever notice one specific symptom on your feet, you may want to talk to your doctor about getting some blood work done. Read on to see what could be the sign of a serious medical issue.
CancerPosted by
EatThis

This Blood Type Can Mean You're at Risk of Cancer

It is not known what causes stomach cancer but your blood type may offer a clue; people with a certain type may be more likely to get it. So what is stomach cancer? "Stomach cancer is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach," reports the Mayo Clinic. "Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, can affect any part of the stomach. In most of the world, stomach cancers form in the main part of the stomach (stomach body). But in the United States, stomach cancer is more likely to affect the area where the long tube (esophagus) that carries food you swallow meets the stomach. This area is called the gastroesophageal junction." Read on to see which blood type is most commonly associated with stomach cancer, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CancerPosted by
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Popular Vitamin Can Cause Liver Damage, Bone Thinning, and Hair Loss

As we get older, many of us are doing our best to eat a healthy diet. Getting the right vitamins and nutrients every day can not only help you feel your best, but also help you live longer. If you’re taking supplements, though, things can get a little tricky. According to health experts, more isn’t always better when it comes to certain nutrients. In fact, taking too much vitamin A has been shown to cause a slew of health problems.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Skin, Get Your Liver Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Right now in the U.S., roughly 30 million people have some form of liver disease. And over time, any conditions that damage the liver can lead to cirrhosis, scarring of the liver due to excessive alcohol consumption or chronic hepatitis infection. Eventually, this scar tissue renders the liver nonfunctional, the Cleveland Clinic explains on its site. Unfortunately, your liver could be suffering long before you realize a problem exists. That's exactly why it's so essential to be able to recognize the telltale signs of liver disease if they should arise—including some of the lesser known symptoms. Read on to learn one symptom you may notice on your skin, which can indicate chronic liver disease with 95 percent accuracy.
CancerPosted by
Best Life

If Your Teeth Feel Like This, It Could Be a Sign of Cancer, Says the CDC

The average American may be familiar with lung, breast, and skin cancer, but fewer people are aware of their risk of head and neck cancers. These lesser known types of cancer can affect the mouth, throat, voice box, or salivary glands, as well as the nasal cavity or sinuses. While somewhat uncommon, they tend to carry a bleak prognosis, in part because they're rarely discussed—and frequently discovered when they're too advanced to treat.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This Pain at Night, Get Your Lungs Checked, Experts Say

When you're in pain in the middle of the night, it's impossible to sleep. On top of hurting, you'll often feel restless and ultimately groggy the next morning. But those late-night aches may trying to tell you something. According to experts, pain at night in one specific spot could be a sign that you need to get your lungs checked for cancer. To see if you're experiencing discomfort in this area, read on.
LifestyleL.A. Weekly

This Is The Only Beverage That Can Detox Your Body

Despite the popularity of detox teas and juicing practices, there’s only one beverage that can detox your body of toxins. Detox is a common word nowadays, enveloping a variety of behaviors. It can include detox teas or juices. In theory, detoxing sounds quite appealing, especially after an indulgent week or the holiday season. Despite how popular these practices are, certain experts are quick to point out that, really, the only drink capable of detoxing your body is water.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This While Walking, It Could Be the First Sign of a Stroke

Every four minutes, someone in the U.S. dies from a stroke. And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the chances of surviving a stroke are much higher if medical treatment occurs quickly. Seeking fast care could also spare you permanent health complications, which means being aware of the first signs of a stroke makes a huge difference to your recovery. Some of these symptoms could even be noticeable in your daily activities. Read on to find out which early stroke warning sign may show up while you're walking.
Cancerchampiondiscountpharmacy.com

Spotting the Signs of Deadly Melanoma Skin Cancers

SUNDAY, Aug. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Regular skin checks to look for signs of melanoma could save your life. Self-exams for the deadliest type of skin cancer should be done at least once a month in a well-lit room in front of a full-length mirror and also with a hand mirror for hard-to-see areas, said Dr. Arun Mavanur, a surgical oncologist.
Cancersurvivornet.com

25-Year-Old Hairdresser Chalks Up Weight Loss, Irregular Periods to Stress, Then Is Diagnosed With Rare Ovarian Cancer; The Power Of Your Inner Voice

Sarah Burns, a 25-year-old hairdresser in England, began losing weight and experiencing breakthrough bleeding during her cycle; she was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to its hard-to-detect symptoms, which can include fatigue, feeling bloated, and pain during...
CancerPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Do hair dyes increase the risk of cancer?

Personal use of hair dyes is very common, with estimates that 50% or more of women and 10% of men over age 40 color their hair. As natural hair colors get rooted out, let’s cut to a layered question: do permanent hair dyes increase cancer risk?. Hair dyes come in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy