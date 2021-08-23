To Your Health: Skin cancer and self-exams

With less than a month left to summer, the longest and hottest days of the year are probably behind us; although, I guess that you never can be sure given our recent weird weather! If, as an outdoor enthusiast, you’ve taken advantage of the nice days or just because you tried to keep more of your recreation outside this year, you likely had plenty of exposure to the sun. I admit, I was a bit fanatical with the sunscreen during our recent time on Cape Cod with my two, little granddaughters. Hopefully, you protected your skin and eyes with sunscreen, protective clothing, UVblocking sunglasses,and ample time in the shade whenever you were outside too. But even if you took every precaution, it’s important to understand the dangers of skin cancer and to know what to look for. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. The most common form of cancer in the U.S., skin cancer is the abnormal growth of skin cells. It develops most frequently on skin that has been exposed to the sun, but it can occur in areas not typically exposed to sunlight. If detected early, skin cancer can be limited to one spot and is treatable by removing the affected area, but if untreated, it can spread to other parts of the body. Skin cancers have the potential to grow and invade tissues and organs, which can lead to scarring, deformity, and even loss of function without treatment. The three types of skin cancers are basal cell skin cancers, squamous cell skin cancers, and melanomas. Basal cell and squamous cell cancers are more common, closely associated with sun exposure, and less likely to spread to other areas of the body, although it is possible. They often form on the head or neck. Melanomas develop in the pigment-making cells of the skin, and while they are more rare, they can also be far more serious than basal and squamous cell cancers. If not detected early, melanomas are more likely to spread, and they can develop anywhere on the body, even in areas not usually exposed to sun. In men, melanomas are more likely to occur on the chest and back, while in women, they are more often found on the legs. Skin cancer is almost always curable if caught in early stages, so it’s important to regularly check your skin for any noticeable changes and to have your primary care physician or dermatologist perform an annual screening. When examining yourself, look for new skin growths or changes to existing freckles, moles, bumps or birthmarks. Each type of skin cancer can have different appearances. Look out for any brown spot that: • Changes color • Changes texture • Increases in size or thickness • Has an irregular outline • Is bigger than 6 mm or a quarter inch (the size of a pencil eraser) • Appears after age 21 Additional warning signs include an open sore that doesn’t heal within three weeks and a spot or sore that continues to itch, hurt, scab, crust, erode or bleed. If you notice any of these signs, even if they are not painful or irritating, see your doctor as soon as possible. Just because skin cancer may not be painful, it doesn’t mean it isn’t dangerous. And remember, UV rays, the harmful ones, are dangerous even when clouds filter direct sunlight; so use sunscreen, sunglasses and cover up when outside for prolonged periods, despite the overcast skies.