Kirk and the Cardinals are now scheduled to play the Saints at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday for their final game of the preseason, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The game has been moved back seven hours to avoid a possible hurricane headed toward New Orleans. The Cardinals are expected to rest Kyler Murray and other starters, but it's possible Kirk is among those who play, with rookie second-round pick Rondale Moore making his push for a top-three role. Kirk and A.J. Green both are in danger of losing snaps, if not their starting jobs, depending on their own performance and Moore's.