GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf County Tourist Development Council held their first-ever Park Hopper Day to showcase how tourism benefits their park. “Tourism is the main economic driver for Gulf County so we just wanted to do something to kind of celebrate what tourism does for our locals and for our area and one of the things it does it helps fund the maintenance and improvements of our parks,” said DC Executive Director, Kelli Godwin. “So that’s kind of why we wanted to hop around to a couple of our different parks today and have fun and celebrate with our locals and our visitors.”