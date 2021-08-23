Cancel
Madison County, IL

Anderson Hospital Receives ACC Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARYVILLE — The American College of Cardiology has recognized Anderson Hospital for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain. Anderson Hospital was awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI in August based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.

