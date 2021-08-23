2021 U.S. Solheim Cup: Pat Hurst Fills Out Team With Three Captain’s Picks

Yealimi Noh of Team USA reacts during the singles on day two of the 2018 Junior Ryder Cup at Disneyland Paris on Sept 25, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier via Getty Images)

U.S. Solheim Cup Captain Pat Hurst has selected Brittany Altomare, Mina Harigae and Yealimi Noh as her at-large picks for the matches to be held Sept. 4-6 at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

Altomare will make her second appearance for Team USA at the Solheim Cup, following her 2-1-1 performance at Gleneagles in 2019. Harigae and Noh will make their Solheim Cup debuts.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, but I’m very happy to have Brittany, Mina and Yealimi as my picks for Team USA,” said Hurst.

“Brittany proved that she’s the ultimate team player in 2019 and really came through for us at Gleneagles. Mina and Yealimi have played so well over the last two years, and just because they’re Solheim Cup rookies on paper doesn’t mean they’re rookies inside the ropes. I have no doubt they’ll be great competitors at Inverness.”

Team USA’s Lexi Thompson (left) and Brittany Altomare on the 15th during the Foursomes match on day one of theGC, Auchterarder. (Photo by Ian Rutherford / PA Images via Getty Images)

They will join the nine Team USA qualifiers who were named following the completion of play at the AIG Women’s Open: Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang, Ally Ewing, Austin Ernst, Lexi Thompson, Jessica Korda, Megan Khang, Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho, who qualified either through the U.S. Solheim Cup Team Standings or Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

What about Stacy Lewis, who seemed like a lock for the team? Hurst selected the veteran as her third Assistant Captain. She joins the previously announced Angela Stanford and Michelle Wie West.

Lewis, a 13-time LPGA Tour winner, has represented the USA on four Solheim Cup Teams (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017). She was named to the team in 2019 but served as an unofficial assistant captain after withdrawing due to injury.

“I am really honored that Pat asked me to be part of Team USA as an assistant captain,” said Lewis. “The opportunity to learn from Pat and the other captains in 2019 was fascinating and while I know that I can still keep up with the players, I will always welcome any chance to wear the Red, White and Blue at the Solheim Cup. I can’t thank Pat enough for trusting me and having me join her team.”

2021 U.S. Solheim Cup Standings

U.S. Solheim Cup: Final Points Standings

1. Nelly Korda (606.50)

2. Danielle Kang (495.50)

3. Ally Ewing (314.00)

4. Lexi Thompson (266.50)

5. Jessica Korda (263.50)

6. Austin Ernst (256.50)

7. Megan Khang (238.50)

8. Lizette Salas (205.00)*

8. Brittany Altomare (205.00)

10. Mina Harigae (204.50)

11. Yealimi Noh (199.00)

12. Jennifer Kupcho (191.50)*

13. Angela Stanford (179.50)

14. Stacy Lewis (173.00)

15. Amy Olson (169.50)

Top seven (7) qualify for Team USA

Qualified thru Rolex Race

U.S. Solheim Cup: Rolex Race

1. Lizette Salas (4.06)

2. Jennifer Kupcho (3.14)

3. Yealimi Noh (3.00)

4. Amy Olson (2.76)

5. Brittany Altomare (2.34)

6. Stacy Lewis (2.23)

7. Marina Alex (2.19)

8. Mina Harigae (2.17)

9. Angela Stanford (1.95)

10. Angel Yin (1.93)

Top two (2) qualify for Team USA

Rolex list only includes players who haven’t qualified thru points.

U.S. Solheim Cup: Captain’s Picks

Rank-Player (Pts Standing, Rolex Standing, Aggregate)

1. Brittany Altomare (8, 5, 13)

2. Yealimi Noh (11, 3, 14)

3. Mina Harigae (10, 8, 18)

4. Amy Olson (15, 4, 19)

5. Stacy Lewis (14, 6, 20)

Team USA Captain Pat Hurst made three (3) at-large picks.