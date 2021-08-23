Singapore's MAS core inflation rises to 1 pct in July

Core inflation , otherwise known as underlying inflation, is a measure useful for gauging consumer demand pressure – bar supply-driven items such as food and non-alcoholic beverages (NAB), fuel, and electricity. Core inflation has been decelerating for the past five years in line with slowing growth, a widening output gap, lower inflation expectations, and falling services inflation. Core goods inflation has also been weak, averaging 2.7% between January 2018 and March 2020. Since the pandemic shock, core inflation has averaged 3.1%, closer to the bottom of the SARB’s inflation target range and is expected to remain around these levels for the rest of this year. As the economy recovers and the output gap narrows, we should see core inflation rising towards the midpoint of the inflation target range – averaging 4.3% in 2023. Some subcomponents of core inflation are already showing signs of pressure, but some of this is statistical rather than fundamentally demand-driven.