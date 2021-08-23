Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Singapore's MAS core inflation rises to 1 pct in July

houstonmirror.com
 3 days ago

SINGAPORE, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Monday that the MAS core inflation rose to 1 percent on a year-on-year basis in July, from 0.6 percent in the previous month. This was mainly driven by higher...

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mas#Core Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Mas#Mti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Singapore
Related
Public HealthWDEZ 101.9 FM

Growth in French business activity eased in August -PMI

PARIS (Reuters) – Growth in French business activity eased in August compared to July, according to initial forecasts in a monthly survey, as problems with supplies of goods and COVID-19 health protocols impacted trade. Data compiler IHS Markit said its preliminary Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for France’s dominant services sector...
Economykfgo.com

India’s GDP growth likely touched a record in April-June: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian economic growth likely touched a record high in the quarter through June, reflecting a very weak base last year and a rebound in consumer spending, a Reuters poll found. The Aug. 20-25 Reuters poll of 41 economists showed gross domestic product rose 20.0% in the three-month...
Agriculturehoustonmirror.com

Malaysia's producer price index up 11.7 pct in July

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia's producer price index, which measures the costs of goods at the factory gate, rose 11.7 percent year-on-year in July, official data showed Thursday. The growth was driven by the mining index which jumped 57.7 percent due to higher prices of natural gas and...
Economyinvesting.com

India’s GDP to Grow at 18.5% in April-June 2021 Quarter: SBI Report

Investing.com -- SBI report Ecowrap noted that India’s GDP growth for the April-June quarter, aka Q1 FY22, would be around 18.5%. “Based on our 'Nowcasting' model, the forecasted GDP growth for Q1 FY22 would be around 18.5% (with upward bias),” the report said. This is lower than the Reserve Bank...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan central bank says economy not overheating, inflation stable

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s economy is not overheating and inflation is well under control, central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Wednesday, as he responded to lawmakers’ questions about prospects for an interest rate rise. The central bank cut the benchmark discount rate to 1.125% in March last year, a...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Malaysia's July CPI up 2.2%, misses forecast

Aug25 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s consumer prices in Julyrose, less than forecast, 2.2% from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday. July’s consumer price index (CPI) was expected to rise 2.9%, according to 16 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll. In June, the index was up 3.4%.
Economyhoustonmirror.com

Thailand's exports expand 20 pct in July

Bangkok, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Thailand's exports expanded 20.27 percent year-on-year in July, reflecting continuous expansion for five consecutive months, the Minister of Commerce announced on Monday. Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told local media during the press conference on Monday that the healthy growth momentum was driven mainly by the...
Business94.1 Duke FM

Delta blow knocks wind out of Asia’s economic recovery

TOKYO (Reuters) – Asia’s robust economic recovery from last year’s coronavirus low is losing momentum as a surge in COVID-19 cases sees shops empty again and factories close, dimming prospects for corporate profit growth after a blockbuster half year. The rapid spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the...
EconomyUS News and World Report

South Korea Seen Raising Rates as Financial Risks Grow - Reuters Poll

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea is expected to raise interest rates on Thursday, making it the first major central bank in Asia to do so in the pandemic era as surging household debt and home prices threaten financial stability. However, the decision could be a close call with only 16...
Businessinvesting.com

Economics Weekly, The Core of Inflation

Core inflation , otherwise known as underlying inflation, is a measure useful for gauging consumer demand pressure – bar supply-driven items such as food and non-alcoholic beverages (NAB), fuel, and electricity. Core inflation has been decelerating for the past five years in line with slowing growth, a widening output gap, lower inflation expectations, and falling services inflation. Core goods inflation has also been weak, averaging 2.7% between January 2018 and March 2020. Since the pandemic shock, core inflation has averaged 3.1%, closer to the bottom of the SARB’s inflation target range and is expected to remain around these levels for the rest of this year. As the economy recovers and the output gap narrows, we should see core inflation rising towards the midpoint of the inflation target range – averaging 4.3% in 2023. Some subcomponents of core inflation are already showing signs of pressure, but some of this is statistical rather than fundamentally demand-driven.
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

China's crude oil output up 2.5 pct in July

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's crude oil output rose 2.5 percent year on year to 16.87 million tonnes in July, official data showed. The July output grew 3.1 percent from the 2019 level. The daily oil output last month stood at 544,000 tonnes, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
Businesshoustonmirror.com

Japan's core CPI falls 0.2 pct in July on lower mobile fees

TOKYO, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Japan's core consumer prices in July decreased by 0.2 percent year-on-year, as lower mobile data fees overweighed rising energy prices, government data showed Friday. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, nationwide core consumer prices, excluding volatile fresh food items, declined for the...
Economyneworleanssun.com

China's Guangxi sees foreign trade with ASEAN surge 34 pct in Jan.-July

NANNING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Foreign trade of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region with ASEAN countries grew 34 percent to over 167 billion yuan (about 25.8 billion U.S. dollars) in the first seven months of 2021, said local customs. During the same period, the region's total imports and exports...
Retailneworleanssun.com

China's FDI inflow up 25.5 pct in Jan-July

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, surged 25.5 percent year on year to 672.19 billion yuan, or 100.74 billion U.S. dollars, in the first seven months of this year, the Ministry of Commerce said on Monday. The value increased 26.1...
IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Singapore's petrochemical exports rise by 49.4% in July, NODX up 12.7%

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Singapore's petrochemical exports rose by 49.4% year on year to Singapore dollar (S$) 1.47bn in July, supporting the overall rise in non-oil domestic exports (NODX), official data showed on Tuesday. The rise in petrochemical shipments abroad in July marks the eighth straight month of year-on-year expansions, according to Enterprise...
Retailhawaiitelegraph.com

China's retail sales up 8.5 pct in July

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's consumption continued recovery momentum in July as domestic demand firmed up, official data showed Monday. The country's retail sales of consumer goods totaled 3.49 trillion yuan (about 540 billion U.S. dollars) in July, up 8.5 percent year on year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.
Marketshawaiitelegraph.com

China's fixed-asset investment up 10.3 pct in Jan.-July

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment (FAI) went up 10.3 percent year on year in the first seven months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday. During the January-July period, the FAI amounted to 30.25 trillion yuan (about 4.67 trillion U.S. dollars),...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

The US consumer price index rises 0.5% in July

Washington, Aug 11 (EFE) .- The consumer price index in the United States rose in July at a rate of 0.5%, four tenths less than in the previous month, which kept annual inflation at 5.4 %, reported this Wednesday the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS, in English). Core inflation, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy