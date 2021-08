CT scans are used to diagnose, track, and screen for a variety of diseases. Even before the National Lung Screening Trial research team proved that an annual CT scan could reduce lung cancer mortality, physicians were ordering 62 million scans per year. At the same time, advances in technology have improved power and resolution. The CT scan has changed the way that healthcare is practiced, and that change has created challenges and opportunities. We're now experiencing a modern pandemic of incidental findings. It falls to the clinician to decide when the dreaded "incidentaloma" is clinically relevant.