Avid fans of Fortnite are likely familiar with the fact that most of the coolest character emotes available to players cost a certain amount of v-bucks (the in-game currency), and are only available for a certain amount of time. In the case of the game's latest addition, dubbed Free Guy after the new Ryan Reynolds film, the paywall for the emote has been removed. However, fans will still have to complete a certain set of tasks to unlock it as a usable element for their character.