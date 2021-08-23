Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Psychonauts 2 Review: A well-timed boost to mental health

By Steve Wright
stevivor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I sit down to write this, COVID-19 cases are hitting record highs within Australia. I leave my house to buy groceries, alcohol and go on the occasional run; I’m exercising less lately because I get too frustrated when I see people outside doing the wrong thing. I’m too scared to actually check, but I have a very strong suspicion that my alcohol spending is trending along the same lines as our daily COVID case count.

stevivor.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Psychonauts 2 Review#Covid#Xbox Game Pass#Rb#Morish#Dlc#Mac Linux#Xbox Series S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Psychonauts 2 Has Gone Gold

The long wait for Psychonauts 2 will soon come to an end. Double Fine reported that the game has gone gold and thus officially finished work on the title. We've known the release date of Psychonauts 2 for a long time, but after so many years of waiting for the sequel of the iconic platform game, one could wonder if the launch really will go without another delay. Fortunately, these fears turned out to be unfounded. Double Fine Productions has officially finished work on the second installment of Psychonauts and the game has gone gold. In other words, the title will be released as planned.
Mental Healthconstructforstl.org

It’s Time to Break the Stigma of Mental Health

At McCarthy, safety is always the most important thing we do. In fact, we doubled down on our commitment and expanded our approach to a risk most never see — mental health. We’re taking action to help everyone bring their best selves to work or get the assistance they need. We are also committed to openly sharing details of our approach with anyone who asks for them. Today, we’re sharing some of why and how we’re taking action — and we hope it inspires you to join us.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Psychonauts 2 breaks down Raz’s Psychic Powers in latest video

Double Fine has released a new Psychonauts 2 gameplay video, this time focusing on the psychic powers main character Raz will have at his disposal. Raz retains many of his powers from the first game in the sequel. These include abilities like Levitation that allow him to roll on a ball that can reach higher areas. Then there’s the Telekensis power that allows Raz to move and throw things with his mind. There’s also several aggressive projectile attacks such as PSI-Blast and Pyro.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Psychonauts 2 showcases interns in latest dev video

"In this first episode of "Basic Braining," a behind the scene peek at Psychonauts 2, we look at some of the new characters Raz will meet at Psychonauts HQ: his fellow members of the intern program!" Psychonauts 2 developers are releasing a new video series titled Basic Training, which, as...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Psychonauts 2 Devs Talk About Psychic Gadgets in New Video

With Psychonauts 2 finally coming up at long last to put years of anticipation to an end, the developers at Double Fine Productions have been talking about various aspects of the game. Recently, in a newly released video, the devs spoke about a couple of the psychic gadgets you’ll be using in the game, in addition to Raz’s own abilities.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘Godfather of Sudoku’ Maki Kaji dies: How the puzzles help boost mental health

Maki Kaji – aka the ‘Godfather of Sudoku’ – has died from bile duct cancer at the age of 69.The Japanese inventor of the hugely popular puzzle – in which players must place the numbers one to nine in rows, columns and blocks without repeating them – brought joy to millions with his creation.Kaji came up with the concept in 1983 – intending the puzzle to be easy for children and people who didn’t want to think too hard – but it wasn’t until 2004 that the mathematical mind-boggler became a global craze, after it was published in The Times...
Video Gamesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! “City of Dead Ends”

Mizarisa kills the goblin that was peeping on Hiro. She and Alicia put their differences aside to fight the goblins. Between them and Tesla, they handle the goblin siege. But all is not well in the city of Ted. Turns out Tesla and Queen Govern have been using the goblins to keep the people scared. They kidnap goblin children to make them attack the city and keep people in.
Kidshealthing.ca

Teens should put down phones to boost mental health: study

A large, international study that involved more than half a million teenagers has distilled a clear, simple formula for the improved mental wellbeing of adolescents: more exercise and less screen time. Published earlier this week in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health, the study was the product of a collaboration...
Mental HealthTrendHunter.com

Virtual Mental Wellness Platforms

Rey is a new virtual mental wellness platform that "combines high-touch care with high-tech and on-demand PhD-level treatment." The brand is dedicated to providing accessible solutions to mental health with new technology that's backed by Oxford VR’s data-driven approach to mental healthcare. Since many mental health issues require more than...
Video Gamescinelinx.com

Psychonauts 2 Delivers The Fun, Trippy Experience You Were Hoping For (Review)

Psychonauts 2 finally launches this week, bringing 16 years worth of hype/expectations with it. Expectations it manages to meet…. 16 years after the first game released (subsequently gaining a cult-like status) and six years since it was initially announced, this week brings Double Fine’s Psychonauts 2 to the masses. Whether you’re a long time fan whose been waiting, or a newcomer looking to see what all the fuss is about, there’s plenty to love about the sequel. Check out our full review:
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to lock on to enemies in Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2 will put you into thrilling combat scenarios that need your undivided attention. To be pinpoint precise, you’ll need to lock on to enemies to make sure every hit counts. It doesn’t need a lot of brain power, but this is how to do it. Once you’re in combat,...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to switch psychic abilities in Psychonauts 2

Razputin has access to several psychic abilities in Psychonauts 2. You’ll want to be able to use these at a moment’s notice while exploring a person’s mind or roaming around the Motherlobe. Some of these powers are more useful to have at the ready than others. This guide details how you can switch psychic abilities out in Psychonauts 2.
Mental HealthCosmopolitan

A Clean, Organized Space Can Actually Boost Your Mental Health

The connection between mental health and cleaning is a bit of a chicken-and-egg situash. We all know from firsthand experience how a neater apartment can make it easier to feel more in control and optimistic, but anxiety, depression, and a whole host of other stressors can make doing it feel insurmountable.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Psychonauts 2 Achievement guide and roadmap

Psychonauts 2 is out later this week and Achievement guide and roadmap will detail what’s required to achieve all Achievements in the game across both Windows PC and Xbox consoles. Overview. Estimated Achievement difficulty: 4/10. Approximate amount of time to complete: 20-30 hours. Offline Achievements: 57 worth 1,000 Gamerscore. Online...
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Hilarious and Surreal, Psychonauts 2 Was Worth the Wait

As a kid, I played many LucasArts games, so I had an early introduction to the works and humor of Tim Schafer. He left LucasArts over 20 years ago and formed Double Fine Studios, known for their debut title, Psychonauts. A surreal platformer with a strange sense of humor, it became a cult classic. Fans have been clamoring for more ever since, and except for the brief (but savory) morsel that was In the Rhombus of Ruin, we haven’t been able to catch up with Raz, Sasha, Mia, Liili, and Ford Cruller in a full blown adventure since 2005—but the wait was worth it.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Twelve Minutes Review: Time Well Spent

Time loops make for some interesting plots, but how a film or game uses it to move the action along determines how effective it is in the end. But just remember – the clock is ticking. The review is based on the PC version. It's also relevant to XSX, XONE...
FitnessPosted by
92.9 NIN

Want to Stress Less? Here Are the Foods That Boost Mental Health

What we put in our mouths directly impacts our mood, according to a new study, and understanding the connection between diet and mental health can help us make better food choices and experience less daily stress. The gut and the brain are constantly communicating with each other, via what's called "the gut-brain axis," and nutritional compounds in the food we eat can have a dramatic influence on our stress levels.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Think leisure is a waste? That may not bode well for your mental health

Feeling like leisure is wasteful and unproductive may lead to less happiness and higher levels of stress and depression, new research suggests. In a series of studies, researchers examined the effects of a common belief in modern society: that productivity is the ultimate goal and time's a-wasting if you're just having fun.

Comments / 0

Community Policy