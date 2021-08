Women receiving treatment for psychosis should be okay to keep taking their meds if they fall pregnant, according to a new study that followed hundreds of thousands of pregnant women through to birth, and their kids years into childhood. It found women on antipsychotics are no more likely to give birth early or to underweight infants, than healthy pregnant women are. Additionally, no link was found between antipsychotic drugs in pregnancy and the development of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the kids. This should be reassuring for pregnant people who require antipsychotic medication for serious mental illness...