Remembering Carrol Dadisman (ABJ ’56)

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarrol Dadisman (ABJ ’56), former president and publisher of the Tallahassee Democrat and a Grady College Fellow, died Aug. 19. He was 87 years old. “Carrol Dadisman loved journalism, and the feeling was mutual,” said Charles N. Davis, dean of Grady College. “He seemed to know everyone in the business, and everyone loved him. We’ll be forever shaped by his kindness, his willingness to mentor our students, and his love for this institution.”

