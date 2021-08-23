Clay County Fair to Host Manufacturing Expo for 5th-12th Graders
(Spencer)--Clay County Fairgoers have a new event to check out at this year’s fair. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Northwest Iowa Manufacturing Sector have teamed up to host a Manufacturing Expo for 5th through 12th graders. The free event will be held Friday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 4-H Auditorium on the Clay County Fairgrounds. Northwest Iowa Manufacturing Sector Facilitator and Career Coach Kristi Heisinger.kilrradio.com
