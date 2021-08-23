Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Clay County Fair to Host Manufacturing Expo for 5th-12th Graders

By KILR FM 95.9
kilrradio.com
 3 days ago

(Spencer)--Clay County Fairgoers have a new event to check out at this year’s fair. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Northwest Iowa Manufacturing Sector have teamed up to host a Manufacturing Expo for 5th through 12th graders. The free event will be held Friday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 4-H Auditorium on the Clay County Fairgrounds. Northwest Iowa Manufacturing Sector Facilitator and Career Coach Kristi Heisinger.

kilrradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Clay County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Spencer, IA
Spencer, IA
Government
County
Clay County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Robot#Cobot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: NATO chief slams Kabul airport terrorist attack

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — NATO chief has condemned the twin suicide bombings at the Kabul airport as a “horrific terrorist attack” that targeted desperate Afghans trying to leave the country and the alliance’s efforts to evacuate them from Afghanistan. Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter after the explosions on Thursday: “I...
MilitaryPosted by
CNN

At least 12 US service members killed in Kabul airport attack

Biden never considered changing Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal of all US forces, White House says. At no point Thursday did President Joe Biden consider keeping any US forces in Afghanistan past the Aug. 31 deadline, despite the deadly attacks near the Kabul airport, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy