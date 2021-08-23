Cancel
Agriculture

What We're Reading: Booster Shot Effective; Climate Change Impact on Farmworkers; Uninsured Totals Amid Pandemic

By AJMC Staff
ajmc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 booster associated with significantly improved protection against infection in at-risk adults aged 60 and older; spotlighting health risks of climate change for farmworkers; uninsured rate remains stable despite pandemic. Israel Study Finds Booster Dose Significantly Lowers Infection Risk. According to the findings of a study published yesterday by the...

www.ajmc.com

U.S. Politicsleedaily.com

Biden Administration To Announce Most Americans Will Need Corona Virus Booster

With various new variants of the coronavirus emerging, there is still so much we do not know about the efficacy of vaccines, their longevity, and the duration of protection. Scientists and researchers are actively looking into the possibility of booster shots. With the US being one of the hardest-hit countries by the pandemic, the Biden Administration is set to Announce that most Americans will need Corona Virus Booster.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Florida is first state where deaths higher in this Covid wave than previous ones

Florida now has record numbers of Covid-19 cases and deaths, surpassing figures from other points in the pandemic. According to John’s Hopkins data, in July 2020 cases peaked at around 11,870 and 185 deaths, over a seven-day average, then peaked again in January 2021 with 17,991 cases of Covid-19 and 175 deaths in a seven day period. On 23 August 2021, cases shot up to 37,685 and 297 deaths.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Herd Immunity And Covid: New Data About Vaccination Is Out

The novel coronavirus continues to make headlines all over the world, especially since the appearance of the Delta variant. As you probably know by now, the Delta variant is the most dangerous and terrifying of them all, and experts are calling it “corona on steroids.”. The Delta Covid variant is...
PharmaceuticalsSlate

What Are the Possible Side Effects of Vaccine Booster Shots?

Beginning as soon as Sept. 20, booster Moderna and Pfizer shots will become available all over the U.S. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pointed out, vaccines’ effectiveness wanes over time, so U.S. health authorities now urge everyone to get a booster shot eight months after being fully vaccinated. (At first, the recommendation was issued only for immunocompromised people). And while some argue about whether there is a real need for booster shots, particularly when other countries haven’t had enough vaccines for a first round, others are hesitant because of the potential side effects. After all, many people experienced rough side effects from their second shot—and not everyone can afford to take a couple of days off to recuperate. So, what do we know about side effects from a third dose of the COVID vaccine?
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

US COVID-19 deaths skyrocket 23 percent over previous week

New COVID-19 deaths and cases skyrocketed across the country over the past week as the nation continues to battle a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” White House officials said Tuesday. The latest rolling seven-day average of daily COVID-19 deaths was 739 — a 23 percent increase from the week before, said...
Cancerajmc.com

What We’re Reading: Delta’s Effect on Vaccine Effectiveness; J&J’s Booster Shot; Patient Opinions on Mandates

Delta variant lowers COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness to 66%; Johnson & Johnson reports booster shot results; cancer center reports mask, vaccine preferences of patients. As the Delta variant spread, COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness dropped from 90% to approximately 66%, according to a report from the CDC Tuesday. The first analysis from the ongoing HEROES-RECOVER study, which includes more than 4000 health care workers and other frontline workers in 6 states, looked at vaccine effectiveness estimates from December 14, 2020, to April 10, 2021, before the Delta variant; the latest figure updates the testing period to August 14. Researchers emphasized that a 66% effectiveness rate shows that vaccines are still protecting people from contracting the virus, STAT News reported.
Public Healthraleighnews.net

American sees 1,000 Covid deaths in one day, large numbers in South

WASHINGTON D.C.: As states with low vaccination rates are being ravaged by the Covid Delta variant, the U.S. reported more than 1,017 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, equivalent to some 42 fatalities per hour, according to a Reuters tally. The tally noted that coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the country over...
WorldBBC

Covid: Sedgemoor's low natural immunity could be behind spike

Low levels of natural immunity in unvaccinated residents could be why part of Somerset has the highest rates of coronavirus cases in England. Director of Public Health for Somerset, Professor Trudi Grant, said that before the recent spike in Sedgemoor, the county had "very low infection rates". Sedgemoor District Council's...
Florida StateWPTV

Florida farmworkers face various health challenges amid pandemic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A virtual forum was held Tuesday to discuss the health and safety challenges facing Florida farmworkers during the ongoing pandemic. The event detailed the difficulties that farmworkers in Florida and the Southeast encounter and the policy solutions needed to protect them. The Farmworker Association of...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Well+Good

‘I’m An Epidemiologist—Here’s Why COVID-19 Booster Shots Are Now Recommended After 8 Months’

The Biden Administration is planning to make booster shots available for recipients of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. These third doses are recommended eight months from the date of the recipient's second shot, and distribution is slated to begin September 20, pending review and recommendation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

