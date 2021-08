How many times have you received a PDF file that needed to be filled in, but there was no convenient way to do it? We’ve all been there, and the hassle of printing a document or finding software you can use to fill in the form can be a bit annoying. Apps like Microsoft Word can in fact convert PDF files into an editable format, but they often ruin the formatting in the process, plus Microsoft Word isn’t exactly a free tool. Even if you’re not the one filling the form yourself, you might feel bad for not making it more convenient for other people to fill in your form. Thankfully, there are ways you can make your PDF file fillable for anyone who opens it.