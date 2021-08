When Yancey Taylor was putting together his We Care for Kids Sports Summer Basketball League, he admitted he was pretty much winging it. “I didn’t know all the ins and outs or how it would turn out, I just wanted to do something for the kids,” Taylor said. “When I was a kid, I was given an opportunity and I tried to make the most of it. It was important to me to give these kids an opportunity and an experience they would never forget.