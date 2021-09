Want more sweet recipes? Become an Outside+ member and get access to everything we publish. For most of us here at Backpacker, morning coffee falls somewhere in between a habit and a sacred ritual. The smell of a fresh cup is a wake-up call—a transition between the part of the day where we’re bleary-eyed and blinking in our sleeping bags and the one where we’re striding down the trail. We’ve tried making it any number of ways, from instant coffee shaken up in our water bottles to full-on miniature espresso makers.