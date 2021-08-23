Nashville teens use stun gun & hammer to rob & kidnap man after Snapchat Catfish setup

A trio of 18-year-olds from Nashville are charged after a female lured a man to a 40th Ave N. home, at which point Deyton Farless, Michael Barlow, and Hugo Tabora, were among the teens that held him using a stun gun and hammer, robbed him of his belonging, forced him to drain his CashApp account, then kidnapped him using his own vehicle, drove 7 miles before dumping him out, and then fled toward Cookeville and engaged in a chase with THP and local police.