B2B ordering and supply platform in the manufacturing and procurement industry, CADDi, has raised a USD 73 million Series B round, according to TechCrunch. CADDi helps both procurement (demand side) and manufacturing facilities (supply side) by aggregating and rebalancing supply and demand via its automated calculation system for manufacturing costs and databases of fabrication facilities across Japan. The company’s funding round was co-led by Globis Capital Partners and World Innovation Lab (WiL), with participation from existing investors DCM and Global Brain. Six new investors also have joined the round including Arena Holdings, DST Global, Minerva Growth Partners, Tybourne Capital Management, JAFCO Group, and SBI Investment.