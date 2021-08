Just like the universe DC spreads more and more, so does the world of Marvel Studios. It’s clear that comic book-based superhero movies top the box office and that each of the franchises will continue to increasingly exploit these stories. And if it is about tapes with characters of powers over humans, Chris Pine can teach it. The actor was commissioned to play Steve Trevor in the last two films of Wonder Woman for DC and now it is rumored that he could sign for Marvel.