FIFA 21 is the most popular soccer game out there, with a hugely competitive fanbase. Every match, be it online in Ultimate Team or offline in Career Mode, is full of tension. If you want to get the best of your opponents, you’ll need to pull off moves that other people can’t. That’s where the finesse shot comes into play. They’re different from regular shots, with more curve and swerve to confuse opposing defenders. We’ve got the lowdown on how to finesse shot in FIFA 21.