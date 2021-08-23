Meta-Analysis Highlights Promising Efficacy, Safety of Approved CAR T-Cell Products

Cancers derived from the malignant transformation of gamma–delta (γδ) T cells carry very poor prognosis. The major pathologies recognised are γδ T acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (γδ T-ALL), and two lymphoma subtypes: hepatosplenic T cell lymphoma (HSTL) and primary cutaneous γδ T cell lymphoma (PCγδ-TCL) [1]. γδ T-ALL represents approximately 10% of cases of T-ALL and is associated with high rates of induction failure, relapse and excess mortality [2]. HSTL is a rare (approximately 3% of cases of T cell lymphoma [1]) but highly aggressive disorder, which typically presents in males in the 2nd or 3rd decade of life, often in association with immunosuppressive therapy [3]. It carries the worst prognosis of all lymphoma subtypes, with a median survival of only 6–8 months [4] and only isolated cases of long-term survival [5]. PCγδ-TCL is also rare (approximately 1% of skin lymphomas [1]) and presents with cutaneous involvement, typically associated with visceral and/or bone marrow disease. Again, outcomes are poor, with 75% 1-year mortality in the largest published case series [6].
