Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Becca Meyers, Citing Lack of Support, a Major Missing Name From Paralympics

SwimInfo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecca Meyers, Citing Lack of Support, a Major Missing Name From Paralympics. Last month, multi-time Paralympic medalist Becca Meyers announced she would not compete at the Tokyo Games due to a lack of support. Here is a reminder of Meyers’ story, and her reasoning for not attending the Paralympics. Additionally, here is the rebuttal to Meyers’ claims by fellow medalist Roy Perkins.

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Michael Phelps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympic Games#The Washington Post#Usa Today#The Post#Pca#Usopc#Ipc#American#The Rio Paralympics#S13#Capital Swim Club#Team Speedo#The Olympic Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Paralympic Games Day 2 Women: USA’s Gia Pergolini, Anastasia Pagonis Break World Records; British Duo, Too

The 2020 Paralympic Games continued in Tokyo with Day 2 of the swimming competition. Several world records were set in the session, including two by the United States. Anastasia Pagonis of the U.S. broke the 400 freestyle S11 class world record to claim gold in 4:54.49. Liesette Bruinsma of the Netherlands won silver in 5:05.34, followed by China’s Chi Liwen, who took the bronze in 5:07.56.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

The Week That Was: Australia Not Sending Full Team to Short Course Worlds

The Week That Was sponsored by Suitmate. Over the past week, the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to affect swimming as Swimming Australia announced it will cancel its Short Course Nationals and send a limited team to the Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi. Also out of Australia, Chris Mooney, who just coached Kaylee McKeown to two Olympic gold medals, has taken a new job, and McKeown’s future is unknown, while the International Swimming League announced some new details about its soon-to-begin 2021 season.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

SW Biweekly – The Top 25 Post-Tokyo: Ranking The Best Women’s Swimmers In The World – On Sale Now!

Is now available for download in the Swimming World Vault. Non-subscribers can download this issue here – only $.99 for a limited time!. In this issue of SW Biweekly, find out the top 25 women swimmers in the world, post-Tokyo. Also featured are the lingering, unanswered questions following the Olympic Games; Torri Huske becomes the first college swimmer to sign with TYR thanks to new NIL rules; Ryan Lochte undergoes knee surgery to repair torn meniscus; Chuck Batchelor takes over as head coach at SWIMMAC Carolina; Vietnam swim coach Huang Guohui found dead following 14-day quarantine post-Olympics; The outstanding but overlooked men’s swims from the Tokyo Olympics; Top under the radar women’s swims of the Tokyo Olympics; Mother Vicki Bunke is swimming in 14 Swim-Across-America events to honor her late daughter, Grace Bunke; 5 eye-popping stats that defined the Tokyo Olympics, including the fastest men’s 100 free ever; After her second gold medal, Ashleigh Johnson expounds on her mission of promoting inclusion; Maggie Steffens talks on how “mental health” was a huge part of her journey back to water polo gold.
College SportsSwimInfo

College Swimmers Now Profiting Off Their NIL Rights? Good For Them

College Swimmers Now Profiting Off Their NIL Rights? Good For Them. Generations of star swimmers returned from amazing performances at Olympics with a choice: take the money they earned and capitalize on their marketability, at a premium immediately after the Games, or return for another season or more in college swimming, the exciting team-first format that every participant, elite Olympic hopeful or far from that level, cherishes. Almost all choose the college route, delaying their entry to the professional level and losing tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands or, in some cases, millions of dollars.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Olympic Distance Champ Bobby Finke is Latest Guest on Inside With Brett Hawke Podcast

Olympic Distance Champ Bobby Finke is Latest Guest on Inside With Brett Hawke Podcast. In the latest episode of the Inside With Brett Hawke Podcast, the two-time Australian Olympian turns the spotlight to American distance star Bobby Finke. A standout at the University of Florida, Finke is coming off a spectacular showing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where he earned gold meals in the 800-meter freestyle and 1500 freestyle.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Kosuke Hagino Retiring from Swimming After Third Olympics

2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Kosuke Hagino Retiring from Swimming After Third Olympics. Japan’s Kosuke Hagino, the last male swimmer from the country to capture individual Olympic gold in swimming, will retire following his third Olympic appearance, this one in his home country, last month. Hagino, 27, was the Olympic gold medalist in the 400 IM and silver medalist in the 200 IM at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. According to Kyodo News, Hagino has told his team of his decision, and he is considering attending graduate school.
Swimming & Surfingteamusa.org

Para Swimmers Anastasia Pagonis Gia Pergolini Win Team USAs First Golds In World Record Style

TOKYO - Team USA’s Anastasia Pagonis and Gia Pergolini captured Team USA’s first gold medals of the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in Thursday night’s swimming finals. The pair of teenagers put down blazing fast times in their respective qualifying heats and lowered their own world records in the finals to win gold. Both girls compete in classifications for athletes with visual impairments.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Ahalya Lettenberger Eager to Make Paralympics Debut in Tokyo

Ahalya Lettenberger Eager to Make Paralympics Debut in Tokyo. Ahalya Lettenberger is one of the United States’ newest Paralympians. She made her international debut in 2014, competing for the United States, and ever since learning about the Paralympic world, she has always wanted to become a Paralympian. She will compete at the Tokyo Games in the S7, SB6 and SM7 categories, seeing action in the 400 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

After Extra Year, Sophia Herzog Ready to Enjoy Last Paralympics

After Extra Year, Sophia Herzog Ready to Enjoy Last Paralympics. Sophia Herzog’s plan didn’t involve the Arkansas River. It didn’t involve a pandemic puppy or an extra year of putting her post-swimming career on hold. But there the 2016 Paralympic silver medalist was in the spring of 2020 anyway. She’d...

Comments / 0

Community Policy