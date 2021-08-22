Becca Meyers, Citing Lack of Support, a Major Missing Name From Paralympics

Is now available for download in the Swimming World Vault. Non-subscribers can download this issue here – only $.99 for a limited time!. In this issue of SW Biweekly, find out the top 25 women swimmers in the world, post-Tokyo. Also featured are the lingering, unanswered questions following the Olympic Games; Torri Huske becomes the first college swimmer to sign with TYR thanks to new NIL rules; Ryan Lochte undergoes knee surgery to repair torn meniscus; Chuck Batchelor takes over as head coach at SWIMMAC Carolina; Vietnam swim coach Huang Guohui found dead following 14-day quarantine post-Olympics; The outstanding but overlooked men’s swims from the Tokyo Olympics; Top under the radar women’s swims of the Tokyo Olympics; Mother Vicki Bunke is swimming in 14 Swim-Across-America events to honor her late daughter, Grace Bunke; 5 eye-popping stats that defined the Tokyo Olympics, including the fastest men’s 100 free ever; After her second gold medal, Ashleigh Johnson expounds on her mission of promoting inclusion; Maggie Steffens talks on how “mental health” was a huge part of her journey back to water polo gold.