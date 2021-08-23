Air Pollution Linked With Higher Risk of Severe Hypoglycemia, Hypoglycemic Coma Among Pediatric T1D Patients
Researchers revealed exposure to air pollution increases the risk of severe hypoglycemic episodes among youth with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in Germany. Air pollution was associated with higher glycated hemoglobin (A1C) levels and an increased risk of severe hypoglycemia in individuals with type 1 diabetes (T1D), thus leading to a higher risk of diabetes complications, according to study results published in Environmental Research.www.ajmc.com
