Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Air Pollution Linked With Higher Risk of Severe Hypoglycemia, Hypoglycemic Coma Among Pediatric T1D Patients

By Gianna Melillo
ajmc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers revealed exposure to air pollution increases the risk of severe hypoglycemic episodes among youth with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in Germany. Air pollution was associated with higher glycated hemoglobin (A1C) levels and an increased risk of severe hypoglycemia in individuals with type 1 diabetes (T1D), thus leading to a higher risk of diabetes complications, according to study results published in Environmental Research.

www.ajmc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Care#Hypoglycemia#Coma#Complications Of Diabetes#Environmental Research#Dpv#Pm10#German#Ci#Py#Environ Res
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Eat This Once a Day, Your Dementia Risk Increases, Study Says

Whether it's a breakfast ritual or a post-dinner treat, some people have a favorite food they love so much that they can't help but eat it every day. But according to research, including one food in particular in your daily diet can significantly increase your risk of dementia. Read on to see what you might want to cut back on.
U.S. PoliticsAnchorage Daily News

U.S. officials investigate whether Moderna vaccine is linked to higher risk of uncommon side effect than previously thought

Federal health officials are investigating emerging reports that the Moderna coronavirus vaccine may be associated with a higher risk of a heart condition called myocarditis in younger adults than previously believed, according to two people familiar with the review who emphasized the side effect still probably remains uncommon. The investigation,...
Public HealthMedical News Today

Type 2 diabetes and the COVID-19 vaccine: Is it safe?

The COVID-19 vaccines are safe for people with type 2 diabetes. People with diabetes have a higher risk for severe illness and death from COVID-19, and vaccines can help to prevent these outcomes. In this article, we discuss the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in people with type 2...
CancerNature.com

COVID vaccines and blood clots: what researchers know so far

Scientists are trying to understand why a small number of people develop a mysterious clotting disorder after receiving a COVID jab. You have full access to this article via your institution. It was when the second person with unusual clots came in that Phillip Nicolson knew something was wrong. Blood...
Diseases & Treatmentsreviewofoptometry.com

Autoimmune Disease Associated with Increased Risk of POAG

Several studies have suggested an underlying antibody-mediated mechanism involved in the pathogenesis of glaucoma. To further explore a possible relationship, researchers investigated specifically whether primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) is associated with autoimmune disease (AiD) in ophthalmic surgery patients. They found a higher prevalence of AiD in POAG patients, confirming that an association between the two does exist.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
The Independent

Alzheimer’s disease signs seen in Covid patients suffering neurological symptoms

Covid-19 may accelerate the onset of Alzheimer’s disease in patients who suffer neurological symptoms such as brain fog or loss of smell and taste, early research suggests.And coronavirus patients are more susceptible to long-term memory and thinking problems, a separate study has found.In the first case, scientists found higher levels of markers of Alzheimer’s disease, which causes dementia, in the blood of people who had suffered neurological complications after being infected with the virus.“These new data point to disturbing trends, showing Covid-19 infections leading to lasting cognitive impairment and even Alzheimer’s symptoms,” said Heather M Snyder, Alzheimer’s Association vice-president for...
HealthMedicalXpress

Drinking sufficient water could prevent heart failure

Staying well hydrated throughout life could reduce the risk of developing heart failure, according to research presented at ESC Congress 2021. "Our study suggests that maintaining good hydration can prevent or at least slow down the changes within the heart that lead to heart failure," said study author Dr. Natalia Dmitrieva of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, US. "The findings indicate that we need to pay attention to the amount of fluid we consume every day and take action if we find that we drink too little."
Diseases & TreatmentsNeuroscience News

Widespread Pain Linked to Heightened Dementia and Stroke Risk

Summary: Widespread pain, a subset of chronic pain associated with musculoskeletal disorders, is linked to an increased risk of all types of dementias, including Alzheimer’s disease, and a greater risk of stroke. Source: BMJ. Widespread pain is linked to a heightened risk of all types of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease,...
Diseases & Treatmentshealthitanalytics.com

Missing Urine Tests Increases at Risk for Chronic Kidney Disease

- Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health researchers found that despite people with hypertension or diabetes having an increased risk of chronic kidney disease, individuals are typically not given a urine test to screen for the disease. Researchers analyzed data on almost four million hypertension and diabetes patients around...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

How awake prone positioning can prevent intubation in COVID-19 patients

A six country clinical study of more than 1,100 hospitalized COVID-19 patients who required high-flow nasal cannula oxygen therapy suggests that prone positioning (rotating patients with severe breathing issues so they are face down) soon after admission can significantly reduce the need for mechanical ventilation. While critical care specialists have...
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Overweight can cause depression, study finds

In a new study from the University of Exeter, researchers found further evidence that being overweight causes depression and lowers wellbeing. With one in four adults estimated to be obese in the UK, and growing numbers of children affected, obesity is a global health challenge. While the dangers of being...
FitnessPosted by
UPI News

Study: High-fat diet causes gut changes that increase heart disease risk

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- That a high-fat diet increases a person's risk for heart disease has long been known, but researchers now think they understand the process behind this link. A high-fat diet disrupts the biology of the gut's inner lining and the bacteria that help break down food, producing a substance that, while involved in the digestive process, may contribute to the development of heart disease, a study published Thursday by the journal Science found.

Comments / 0

Community Policy