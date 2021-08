We all love our pets and everyone who has ever been a pet parent knows that they enrich our lives so much. Along with that love we feel is a huge desire to make them as happy as can be… and, yes, this often resorts in a very pampered and spoiled pet. The summers get hot, and since we’d all rather see wagging tails than panting pooches, swimming has become a common activity for pups. Perk up your ears, everyone, cause we’re gonna show you some of the most extravagant puppy pools a canine could ever dream of. Ahhh, what a life!