2021 is shaping up to be the year of J Balvin. The Colombian superstar released multiple hits this year with artists like Skrillex, Maria Becerra, Bad Bunny, and Karol G. Now that the world has gotten to know him as Balvin, he wants to introduce another side to himself through a new campaign with Miller Lite. ¡Es José Time! takes after his first name, which also happens to be the title of his next album. In an exclusive interview about the campaign, J Balvin broke down his greatest and latest hits and talked about his new album José.