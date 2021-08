It’s no secret that Ireland is one of our favorite countries to visit. We have been all around from north to south and east to west. One of the best places to visit in Ireland is County Cork. Cork is the largest county in Ireland encompassing a huge portion of the southwest of Ireland. It is home to the second-largest city in Ireland, Cork City and it has some of Ireland’s most famous attractions. If you are looking for things to do in Cork read on because we have some amazing ideas to add to your Ireland itinerary.