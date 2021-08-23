Comets From Outside Our Solar System Might Visit Us Often, Study Suggests
In the last four years, astronomers have spotted two visitors to the Solar System from elsewhere in the galaxy. Both provided an abundance of data that will be studied for many years – and left scientists wanting more. A new paper argues one of these guests, Comet Borisov, represents a class of objects we will see many more of in the near future, although it acknowledges error margins are huge.www.iflscience.com
