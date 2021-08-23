Cancel
Netflix teases Maid starring Margaret Qualley

Qualley is joined by Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose and her mom Andie MacDowell in a dramedy about "a single mother who turns to housekeeping to — barely — make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy." Maid premieres Oct. 1.

ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

