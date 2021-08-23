Netflix teases Maid starring Margaret Qualley

Chloë Sevigny’s back has to be aching from carrying Hulu’s true-crime slate. The actress joins Elle Fanning in the cast of the limited series The Girl From Plainville, per Variety. Based on an Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the show follows the events that led to the death of 18-year-old Conrad “Coco” Roy III (Colton Ryan) and, later, Michelle Carter’s (Fanning) controversial involuntary manslaughter conviction. Sevigny will play Lynn Roy, Conrad’s mother. Described as intelligent and caring, she grapples with the loss of her son while learning more about him than she ever knew. The Girl From Plainville is written by Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus, who also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers, along with Fanning. Emmy winner Lisa Cholodenko is set to direct the first two episodes. Sevigny previously appeared in Hulu’s Emmy Award–winning series The Act, which depicted the true story of the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard by her daughter and victim of Munchausen syndrom by proxy, Gypsy Rose. Behind every great Hulu series is a great blonde. Hey, this one’s got two.