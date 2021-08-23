Darren Be Scheming: Cover Your Assets
Did you know that most Americans don’t have the recommended $3,000 emergency savings to cover unexpected expenses?. Luckily, you all have been scheming with me for a while now, so I know you would never get caught slacking in that way. And if you are one of my t-mobile/sprint readers, I am also sure you are using the T-Mobile Money 1% interest checking account to house that $3,000 emergency savings, which would pay out $30/year or $2.50/month.eastoftheriverdcnews.com
