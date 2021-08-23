Nelly Brings a ‘Lil Bit of Music’ to Evansville This November – Here’s How to Win Tickets!

Angel here and they say as you get older time goes by faster. Five years ago today I started my career with WBKR. Today I am celebrating in photos and videos memories. Growing up I always wanted to be a teacher. It was something I dreamed about from the time I was really little. I do remember when I was about nine years old living in Toledo my mom bought me this tiny cassette and radio that had a microphone on it and I would pretend I was a Radio DJ and I would sit in my room and record my show. Little did I know 27 years later I would actually be doing just that.