Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Nelly Brings a ‘Lil Bit of Music’ to Evansville This November – Here’s How to Win Tickets!

By Bobby G.
Posted by 
KISS 106
KISS 106
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Can you believe that it's been over 20 years since NELLY first introduced the world to his Country Grammer? Let that sink in for a minute. Does that make you feel old or what? I tell you what, NELLY isn't slowing down at all - he is still pumping out hits, making music, and playing live shows. In fact, NELLY is bringing the Lil Bit of Music series to Evansville this fall, and KISS 106 is you the chance to win tickets all this week.

1061evansville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Entertainment
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onep#Ticketmaster Com#Soundscan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
DisneyPosted by
KISS 106

Angel Celebrates Her Five Year Anniversary At WBKR

Angel here and they say as you get older time goes by faster. Five years ago today I started my career with WBKR. Today I am celebrating in photos and videos memories. Growing up I always wanted to be a teacher. It was something I dreamed about from the time I was really little. I do remember when I was about nine years old living in Toledo my mom bought me this tiny cassette and radio that had a microphone on it and I would pretend I was a Radio DJ and I would sit in my room and record my show. Little did I know 27 years later I would actually be doing just that.
Kentucky StatePosted by
KISS 106

Huge International Chicken Festival with Music & Vendors Coming To Kentucky

Raise your wing if you love fried chicken! The World Chicken Festival is coming to Kentucky and bringing a bucket full of fun and festivities. The festival is four days of breaded and deep-fried fun for folks who visit. It takes place in London, Kentucky with music, tons of vendors, lots of yummy food, a carnival, and the craziest contests you've ever been a part of. All the chicken will be cooked in the world's largest stainless-steel skillet.
Louisville, KYPosted by
KISS 106

2021 Louisville Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Theme & On Sale Dates

The annual Louisville Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returns to Iroquois Park next month with a brand new theme. The Louisville event, celebrating its 9th year in 2021, is held in Iroquois Park with 5,000 carved pumpkins illuminated at night as an “art show”.Proceeds benefit the Louisville Parks Foundation. Last year, due to...
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

Picture It! The Golden Girls Are Coming to a Big Screen Near You

Picture it! Sicily, 2021. Well, okay. So, don't picture Sicily exactly. Picture Owensboro, Kentucky. Or picture Evansville, Indiana. And picture yourself sitting in a big old movie theatre recliner. You've got your feet propped up. You've got a huge, refillable tub of popcorn. You're slurping on a bladder buster and you're watching Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia on the big screen. Yep! That's right. The Golden Girls, one of the most popular television shows of all time, is coming to the movies.
PoliticsPosted by
KISS 106

Local Kentucky & Indiana Moms Celebrate National Bow Day

It's Uncle Chad's favorite day of the year. We are celebrating National Bow Day and mommas around the Tri-State are loving it. Angel here and I like big bows and I cannot lie. I dreamed for years of putting bows on a little girl after my Kathern passed away. When we found out we were having Charlotte I immediately started buying all the bows big and small I could find.

Comments / 0

Community Policy